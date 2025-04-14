Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet gets emotional at Raghav’s bedside; confesses her love

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) coming close to the truth when she heard the recording of her father’s talk in jail. She was shocked and asked Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) to come to the marketplace. Sharda asked Viren to kill Reet and sent henchmen to shoot her. However, the bullet hit Raghav by accident and Reet took him in a critical state to the hospital. Sharda decided to kill Reet in the hospital when she found out that Reet was unaware of the real truth and believed that Neeta Chawla was the culprit. Sharda breathed a sigh of relief.

However, Raghav’s condition remained critical. Reet prayed for his wellbeing, while Unnati blamed Reet for being the troublemaker in Raghav’s life.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav being stable but not conscious yet. Reet will sit by his bedside, caring for him and worrying for him too. She will hold his hand, get emotional and will confess her love for him. However, Raghav will not hear this as he will be unconscious.

