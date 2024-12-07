Jagriti Upcoming Twist: Geeta vows to expose Amol and Kalikant; gets help from Jagriti

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions has seen engaging drama with Geeta (Titiksha Shri) getting to know about Jagriti (Asmi Deo) being her daughter. We saw Akash’s video spill the beans before Geeta that Jagriti is the kid born to her and Harish. We saw Geeta’s breakdown and accusation in front of Bindi, wherein Bindi reasoned out that Harish (Yash Gera) was forced to sacrifice his love and save his daughter’s life.

A broken Geeta also realized that revealing the truth to Jagriti and letting her know that she knows the truth, will only bring more harm to Jagriti. Geeta stopped herself from letting Jagriti know the truth.

The upcoming episode will see Geeta facing the humiliation of worst levels with the video of her with Harish being leaked out. Both Geeta and Jagriti will be in agony, on not being in a position to help each other.

However, Geeta will rise again and will vow to expose her husband Amol (Vijhay Badlani) and Kaliknat Thakur (Aarya Babbar) for being hand in glove in leaking the video and also targeting the bomb blast. Geeta will find Jagriti as her aid in this mission of hers. Without letting each other know, the mother and daughter will work together to seek justice.

Will Geeta succeed in her mission?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.