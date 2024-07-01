Jhanak Serial Twist: Arshi plans to trap Jhanak; Mrinalini comes to Jhanak’s rescue

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) fainting during her dance performance at Haldi. She got injured on her forehead too, and apologized to the family for creating a problem and halting the happy ambience. Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) as usual, remained unharmed by Jhanak’s pain.

The upcoming episode will see the Basu family engaged in work as the wedding day of Arshi and Aniruddh has come. Amidst the drama, Arshi (Chandni Sharma) will try to create a problem for Jhanak and put her in a tough situation. However, Jhanak will escape from it unharmed, while Arshi will fall prey to her plan. Arshi will faint and Srishti will blame Jhanak for it. However, Mrinalini (Deepali Pansare) will call a spade a spade and will stop Srishti from blaming Jhanak. It will so happen that Mrinalini would have accidentally captured proof of whatever happened with Jhanak and Arshi and will show it to Srishti to prove Jhanak’s innocence.

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.