Jhanak Serial Twist: Jhanak leaves Aniruddh; shifts to Mumbai

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Production has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) proving her innocence when Mrinalini and Chhoton show the video clipping of the real happening during the wedding to the entire Basu family. It was very evident from the video that Srishti (Purva Gokhale) wanted to harm Jhanak, but her act resulted in Arshi’s (Chandni Sharma) wedding attire catching fire.

We saw how all eyes were on Srishti when the video was shown. Jhanak told the police that it was a family affair now, and that they would deal with it and asked the police team to move away from the issue.

The upcoming track will shift focus to a track in Mumbai. Jhanak will finally be shown looking ahead into her career and striving to become independent. She will be shown shifting base to Mumbai, where she will yet again bump into actor Aditya Kapoor (Salman Sheikh). She will also be shown enrolling herself for a Dance Talent Hunt.

It will be interesting to see how Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) will react to this separation from Jhanak.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.