Jhanak Serial Twist: Jhanak to apply haldi on Aniruddh; Aniruddh’s happiness to hurt Jhanak

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) being determined to be happy and excited in front of Arshi (Chandni Sharma) as he goes through the pre-wedding rituals one after the other. However, his happiness has caused a doubt on Jhanak’s (Hiba Nawab) mind as she remains confused as to what Aniruddh intends to do. Though Aniruddh has told Jhanak earlier that he will pretend to be happy, Jhanak feels bad to see Aniruddh in a happy zone.

The upcoming episode will see Aniruddh maintaining a stern stand for Jhanak even during his ritual for Aiburobhat. He will refuse to eat the Kashmiri dish made by Jhanak saying his taste has changed now. Jhanak will feel hurt and this will exactly be the reason why Aniruddh is being stern on her. He will want to make her jealous.

During the Haldi, Jhanak will be asked to apply haldi on Aniruddh. Jhanak will do so, and this will leave both Aniruddh and Jhanak in more pain.

Jhanak Ep 220 27th June Written Episode Update

Jhanak and Aniruddh signed the divorce papers with a heavy heart. Aniruddh continued to hurt Jhanak by being happy with Arshi.

Where is this love story headed to?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.