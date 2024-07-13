Jhanak Serial Twist: Jhanak to impress Guruji; to get a big opportunity?

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) taking the big decision of walking out of Aniruddh’s (Krushal Ahuja) life and shifting her base to Mumbai. In Mumbai, Jhanak was looking for a way ahead, and tried her best to get a job and even tried to enrol in the dancing contest. Ultimately, as we know, she got the caretaker’s job at Guruji’s place where he trained his students.

The upcoming episode will see Guruji being angry at Jhanak for being a distraction to his students when they were learning dance. As we know, Jhanak has always learnt the art of dance by seeing her mother. And for her, she gets blank when she sees someone dancing and tries her best to imbibe the teaching.

The episode to air will also see Guruji yell at Jhanak for eves-dropping into his class. However, when he will ask Jhanak to dance, she will stun the man with her brilliant dance prowess. We hear that Gurujii will pave the way for a big opportunity to land at Jhanak’s doorstep.

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.