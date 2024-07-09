Jhanak Serial Twist: Jhanak’s innocence gets proven; all eyes on Srishti now

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Production has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) being blamed for Arshi’s saree catching fire during the wedding. As we know, Srishti (Purva Gokhale) played a game during the wedding and placed the burning lamp on Jhanak’s saree. However, when Jhanak tried to dodge the fire, a few sparks of fire fell on Arshi’s (Chandni Sharma) saree by accident, which resulted in Arshi getting burnt on her legs. The families blamed Jhanak for deliberately hurting Arshi and got her arrested. However, Mrinalini (Deepali Pansare) along with Chhoton (Puneet Panjwani) felt that there was something amiss and investigated the entire process and tried to prove Jhanak innocent.

The upcoming episode will see Mrinalini’s gut feeling coming right when she will procure a solid proof of what happened at the venue. With the proof in hand, the team of police along with Jhanak, will come to the Basu house where Shrishti will also be present.

The police with the help of Mrinalini and Chhoton will get the video playing in the Basu house where it will be evident before all that Srishti in fact, ignited the fire to harm Jhanak. In this way, Jhanak will be proven innocent in the case, with all eyes glaring at Srishti now.

Jhanak Ep 231 8th July Written Episode Update

Jhanak was arrested for the attempt to murder Arshi. However, Mrinalini did not give up and fought for Jhanak’s justice. She told the police team that she would procure proof that will speak about Jhanak being innocent.

