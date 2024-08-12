Jhanak Serial Upcoming Twist: Arshi beats Jhanak in the finale; dedicates the win to Aniruddh

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with Arshi (Chandni Sharma) making her direct entry into the Finale of the Superstar Dance Talent contest. As we know, Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) faced problems when her drink was spiked and she fell unwell. This affected her performance and she was also admitted to the hospital. Arshi got to know about Jhanak participating in the contest and fumed at Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja).

The upcoming episode will see a big face-off in the finale of the contest between Arshi and Jhanak. Though Arshi will come with more experience, Jhanak will give a tough fight and will be graceful in her dance. As we know, the finale of the contest is graced by the popular singer Kumar Sanu. The talented thespian singer will give away the trophies to the winner and the runner-up. Arshi will be declared the winner of the contest. Arshi will talk about how she got a direct entry for the competition and would have preferred an equally talented competitor before her in the finale, and how it was a cakewalk for her. She will call Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) to the stage and will dedicate the win to him. However, Kumar Sanu will praise Jhanak’s calibre and will tell her that she was extremely good and gave a tough fight in the finale.

What will happen next?

