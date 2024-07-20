Jhanak Serial Upcoming Twist: Brijbhushan accuses Jhanak; blames her for ruining Arshi’s life

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) bagging her first big opportunity in Mumbai by doing well in the audition round of the Dance Talent Competition. As we know, she bagged the support of Guruji, who not only trained her for the performance but also instilled confidence in her of possessing great dancing skills. We saw how Jhanak’s performance earned her a place in the next round. She was thrilled and took the blessings of her Guruji. However, Brijbhushan (Sanjay Gandhi) who was present for the audition was unhappy with Jhanak’s progress.

The upcoming episode will see Jhanak being at the receiving end as the production company she sought a job at, will question her participation in the competition. While Guruji will support Jhanak, Brijbhushan will blatantly go against Jhanak. He will not only question her dance prowess but will also blame her for ruining Arshi’s life.

Brijbhushan will open the topic of Arshi and how Jhanak’s interference in her life, has ruined Arshi.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.