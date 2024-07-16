Jhanak Serial Upcoming Twist: Guruji convinces Jhanak to participate in the competition; Jhanak engrosses herself in practice

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) finally getting the appreciation she deserves for her dance skills. Guruji was impressed with Jhanak’s dance and vowed to resurrect her career. He questioned Jhanak on doing small errands when she was so gifted in dance. Jhanak expressed her displeasure to dance and told him that she was waiting for her exam results, after which she would take up a job.

The upcoming episode will see Guruji talking to Jhanak about her talent and how she has to utilize it. It will take a lot of convincing for Guruji to convince Jhanak to take part in the dance competition. Guruji will tell Jhanak that she is the best student with him, and that she has the potential to go high in this competition.

He will further motivate Jhanak when she will have no zeal to dance again. Jhanak will finally be convinced to participate in the competition. This will mark a new chapter in Jhanak’s life where she will indulge in rigorous dance practice with Guruji to prepare herself for the competition.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.