Jhanak Serial Upcoming Twist: Jhanak gives a graceful performance on stage; exudes poise and confidence

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama wherein Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) was forced to go through a wardrobe malfunction during her earlier round which became a talk of the competition. Jhanak had to compromise on her standard of dancing owing to the mishap caused by her attire. Guruji and Jhanak raised their voice over the deliberate attempt made to hamper Jhanak’s performance. However, they found it difficult to convince the management of the competition.

The upcoming episode will again focus on the Quarter Finals of the Star Dancing Talent contest where Jhanak will be dressed in a beautiful silver-coloured lehenga. She will gain her confidence back to dance freely on stage. This time, there will be no setbacks for Jhanak as she will give a graceful performance on stage. She will be all expressive in her dance and will perform with full confidence and aura. Guruji will be mightily pleased with Jhanak’s performance. Now the stage will be set for the big semifinals wherein Arshi will be speculated to make an entry through wild card.

What will happen next?

