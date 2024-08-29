Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures will see Jhanak deciding to stay for Apu's marriage. This will create a rift in the house. Arshi will be against it.

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) returning to the Basu family after getting to know about her pregnancy. As we know, Jhanak fainted in the hotel room after which she was shocked to know that she was pregnant. She decided to fight for her child’s rights and got back to the Basu house and declared the truth before everyone. However, none of them believed that this could be true. Amidst this, the Basu family was readying for Apu’s marriage with Lallon.

The upcoming twist will see Jhanak deciding to stay in the house to attend Apu’s marriage. Arshi (Chandni Sharma) will want to get rid of Jhanak and will protest against it. Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) will tell his family that he will stay with Arshi at her place till the time Apu’s wedding is over. Jhanak will tell the family that she will leave right after Apu’s wedding.

The Basu family will also belittle Apu’s in-laws and her financial stature. It will be interesting to see what Jhanak’s take will be on this. As of now, Apu is happy with the return of Jhanak.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.