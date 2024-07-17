Jhanak Serial Upcoming Twist: Jhanak’s first dance performance in Mumbai; exhibits her prowess

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) impressing Guruji with her dancing talent. He has taken the utmost interest in Jhanak participating in the dance talent competition. We saw Guruji and Jhanak practice intensely for the audition round and further performances ahead.

The upcoming episode will see Jhanak gearing up for her audition round performance which will be the stepping stone to her entry in the talent competition. Jhanak will be determined to give her best and will get on stage with a positive outlook and confidence.

Jhanak’s dancing prowess and skill will be appreciated by many in the audition round. The upcoming episode will also see the entry of Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) again, in Jhanak’s life. While Jhanak will plan her biggest career move and will proceed towards aiming higher, Aniruddh will bump into her again. It will be interesting to see how this will affect Jhanak’s professional growth.

Will Jhanak gain an entry in the competition?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.