Jhanak Spoiler: Aditya enters Jhanak’s room; Aniruddh reaches the hotel

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) sending Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) for an ad campaign that required her to stay with the unit at an outdoor place for three days. Aniruddh saw it as a good opportunity for Jhanak to learn. Jhanak was shooting alongside the popular actor Aditya Kapoor (Salman Shaikh). We, however, saw Aditya being a person who takes advantage of such shoots by getting too close to the girls he works with. Jhanak panicked when Aditya offered to come to her room.

The upcoming episode will see Jhanak in her room when Aditya will barge in. Jhanak will ask him to go out but he will be adamant. To top it all, Aditya will start to have his drink inside Jhanak’s room. She will start to feel very uncomfortable. On the other hand, Aniruddh will see the very close pictures of Aditya with Jhanak and will worry about Aditya’s intentions. Aniruddh will be in stress thinking of Aditya’s nature with girls. Aniruddh will not waste time, and will drive to the destination and will reach the hotel.

Jhanak Ep 155 23rd April Written Episode Update

Srishti got angry at Arshi for letting opportunities slip away, which were benefitting Jhanak. Arshi felt insecure. At the shoot spot, Jhanak felt uncomfortable while speaking to Aditya Kapoor.

Will Aniruddh be on time to stop Aditya’s advances?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.