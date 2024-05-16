Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh asks Jhanak for a birthday gift; wants to dine with her

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with a big scene being created in the Basu house by Bipasha when she saw Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) being in Jhanak’s (Hiba Nawab) room. As we know, Jhanak was hurt on her leg, and Aniruddh was concerned about it. He entered her room and applied ointment to the wound to make Jhanak feel better. This was misconstrued by one and all resulting in Arshi (Chandni Sharma) refusing to marry Aniruddh. Aniruddh was fed up with the mistrust and did not feel like clarifying his move to Arshi and others in the family.

The upcoming drama will see Jhanak telling the family that she will go back to Srinagar so that no problem occurs before the wedding of Aniruddh and Arshi. Jhanak will also ask Aniruddh to patch up with Arshi and apologize to her. Aniruddh will seek forgiveness after which Arshi will again express her love.

We will also see the Basu family gearing up for Aniruddh’s birthday bash. They would plan to cut a cake at the wee hours of the night, and also plan a grand celebration the next day. Aniruddh and Jhanak will have a talk wherein Aniruddh will request Jhanak to not be angry with him, on his birthday. Aniruddh will ask Jhanak if she would give him a birthday gift and come with him for a dinner night. This will shock Jhanak.

Jhanak Ep 177 15th May Written Episode Update

Jhanak explained the situation to Arshi and pleaded with her to not break the wedding. Aniruddh, however, grew angry and refused to give an explanation from his side.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.