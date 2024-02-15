Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh cannot forget Jhanak

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) slowly but steadily improving in health after the major setback of the accident. As we know, Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) has been serving Aniruddh as his nurse and attendant inside the room, by keeping her identity hidden under her mask.

We saw how Jhanak took care of Aniruddh and tried to handle his pain. We also saw how Aniruddh talked even in sedation about the insult that Jhanak had given him.

The coming episode will see Aniruddh getting worked out at Jhanak when she will inquire more about his marriage. Aniruddh will not want to think about Jhanak, but he will time and again be reminded about the insult meted out by Jhanak to him. He will not stop talking about Jhanak and will also say that she is in danger, but does not know about it.

