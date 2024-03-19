Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh fights to get another opportunity for Jhanak

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama that saw Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) coming in as Jhanak’s (Hiba Nawab) saviour on many occasions. He wants to get the best of opportunities for Jhanak where she can showcase her talent for dance. For this to happen, Aniruddh has always gone against his own family and that of Arshi (Chandni Sharma). We saw Jhanak refusing to wear white when the Basu family forced her to do so after undoing her wedding. Later, we saw Aniruddh saving Jhanak from drowning.

The coming episode will see Aniruddh contemplating putting Jhanak in the limelight yet again, for an event. The ad campaign that Jhanak earlier participated in, will have its launch event and Aniruddh will want Jhanak to take part in it and receive a lot of appreciation and applause.

Aniruddh will go through the task of convincing his family yet again to allow Jhanak to be part of the event. Jhanak will not like Aniruddh’s favours, but Aniruddh, like always, will bond with Chhoton to make it happen.

Jhanak Ep 119 18th March Written Episode Update

Arshi argued with Jhanak and showed her the rightful place.

Will Jhanak receive all the name and fame from the event?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.