Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh garlands Jhanak at the Valentine’s party

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) telling Chhoton why she was rude at Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) before Tejas. Jhanak expressed before Chhoton that she wished Aniruddh to be safe, and hence humiliated him, but did not know that he would get into an accident on feeling bad about the humiliation. Aniruddh and Arshi (Chandni Sharma) were happy that they were going to get married.

Bipasha organized a Valentine’s party where she asked Aniruddh and Arshi to indulge in a game.

The coming episode will see Bipasha telling Arshi and Aniruddh that they would take turns to get blindfolded. In this state, they would have to search for their partner amidst the crowd assembled and garland them.

Aniruddh will be blindfolded and will go on the lookout for Arshi. Jhanak will be standing at a distance with Apu Di. Aniruddh will pass Arshi and will garland Jhanak, thus creating a very embarrassing situation.

Jhanak revealed the reason for humiliating Aniruddh, before Chhoton. She asked her never to tell Aniruddh about it.

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.