Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh gets into a delicate situation

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) finally stopping Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) from going along with Tejas to Kashmir. We saw how Aniruddh took the police to scare Tejas and stop his move so that he could get Jhanak back home. Jhanak is angry as Aniruddh has brought her back to the problem situation, which is the Basu house.

At the Basu house, all are ready to question Jhanak and Aniruddh when they get to know that they have come together.

The coming episode will see Arshi (Chandni Sharma) burning with anger, as she will get to know about Aniruddh stopping Jhanak from leaving and bringing her home. When Aniruddh and Chhoton will try to cook a false story, Jhanak will reveal the truth which will again put Aniruddh in a problem situation before his family.

Arshi will question the integrity of Jhanak and will ask why her husband is not coming out in the open. Arshi will be scared for Aniruddh and will tell him that he needs to be scared about Tejas’ next move which will be against him.

Jhanak Ep 57 16th January Written Episode Update

Aniruddh stopped Jhanak from going to Kashmir with Tejas. Instead, he got her back home.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.