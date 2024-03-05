Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh gets into trouble

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama wherein Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) has created a big opening for Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) in her career. He got her the contract to perform for the jewellery campaign. It was a big brand and Jhanak was offered a huge sum of money.

Aniruddh facilitated Jhanak in signing the contract and reaching the shooting spot too. We wrote about Jhanak performing very well and looking confident in her craft. She got recognized for her work and bagged immediate respect at the shooting spot.

Aniruddh who had come there, was impressed with Jhanak’s performance and stood in a corner, admiring her craft. However, in front of Jhanak, Aniruddh appeared to be a rude persona and did not want to show Jhanak that he was actually helping her.

The coming episode will see Srishti and Arshi (Chandni Sharma) coming to the spot to see what is going on. They will be shocked to know that Jhanak is shooting in the presence of Aniruddh. Aniruddh will tell them that he has no idea about the shoot and that Jhanak was noticed at his office cultural performance. Jhanak will again be humiliated by them, but Jhanak will question Aniruddh for forcing her to do this job.

The officials at the shoot will also tell Arshi that she was their first choice and that when Aniruddh said that she was busy on the day, they had to book Jhanak. This will shock Arshi. This particular statement will again put Aniruddh in a problem situation.

Jhanak Ep 105 4th March Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.