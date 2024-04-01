Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh gets worried about Jhanak’s future

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions saw the miraculous recovery of Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) after drinking an overdose of Thandaai, which actually affected her well-being. We saw how Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) fought against all odds, and prayed in the temple by making a Shivling from his own hands and praying too. He placed the flower on Jhanak’s forehead post which her recovery happened.

Now, the track is focussed on the Basus and Mukherjee families deciding to find a suitable match for Jhanak and getting her married. Aniruddh will be seen extremely perturbed and will try to talk to Jhanak about concentrating on her career rather than getting married. He will also try to brainwash her into not accepting any guy she sees. Aniruddh will be worried about her future, and will also try to tell her that marrying the right person at the right time is important.

Jhanak will argue with Aniruddh and will ask him to not interfere in her marriage developments.

Jhanak Ep 132 31st March Written Episode Update

Aniruddh’s devotion and trust in miracles came good, with Jhanak showing signs of recovery soon after Aniruddh’s puja at the temple.

What will happen next?

