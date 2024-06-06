Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh questions Jhanak about her marriage; Tejas in shock

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) reaching Srinagar to help Jhanak (Hiba Nawab). He was extremely disappointed at Jhanak’s move to marry Tejas (Rishi Kaushik). Aniruddh read the newspaper and understood about the marriage happening. He tried to ask Rahul to give it one last chance to redeem his love for Jhanak by saving her. However, Rahul was scared of Tejas and did not want to interfere in the matter.

The upcoming episode will see Aniruddh entering the wedding venue with the police team. Jhanak and Tejas will be shocked to see Aniruddh there. Jhanak will be all the more scared as she will know the unpredictable nature of Tejas and will worry for Aniruddh. But Aniruddh will question Jhanak over her decision to marry Tejas. He will initially yell at Jhanak, but will later plead before Jhanak to reveal that she is being forced to marry.

Jhanak Ep 198 5th June Written Episode Update

Aniruddh read the local newspaper and realized the gravity of the situation. He understood that Jhanak was getting married to Tejas on that specific day, and he had to intervene and try to stop it.

Will Jhanak reveal the truth?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.