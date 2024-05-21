Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh realizes his love for Jhanak; Jhanak to get kidnapped

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangoapdhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) and Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) being stranded in the rain and forced to take shelter in a house. Aniruddh helped Jhanak dry herself and Jhanak helped Aniruddh too. Audiences have seen the emotional closeness of Aniruddh and Jhanak till now, and for the first time, they got to see their physical intimacy too. Aniruddh and Jhanak were drawn towards each other, and this surely has to be a catalyst for their love story.

The upcoming episode will see Aniruddh and Jhanak driving back home. Jhanak will wonder about the tense ambience that will prevail in the house. Post this incident, the story plot will focus on Jhanak leaving for Srinagar. Thinking about it, Aniruddh will have a tough time as he will slowly realize that he is getting drawn towards Jhanak. He will be seen locked inside his room, thinking about Jhanak and how he will live without her. This will give him the realization that he is in love with Jhanak and that going away from her has made him pensive.

On the other hand, the upcoming plot will see Tejas playing his card and getting Jhanak kidnapped soon after she will land in Srinagar.

Jhanak Ep 182 20th May Written Episode Update

Aniruddh and Jhanak got stranded in the rain. They spent time in a house by lighting a bonfire. Aniruddh and Jhanak were drawn towards each other. Aniruddh talked about how he was not able to forget the memory of being married to Jhanak.

What will Aniruddh do?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.