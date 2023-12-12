Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh returns to his house with Jhanak

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) becoming the saviour of Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) in her quest to run away from Tejas and finding a good future for herself. Also, Aniruddh knows the shocking truth and identity of Jhanak’s father, which has also prompted him to help Jhanak. Hence Aniruddh decides to bring Jhanak to Kolkata and give her a better future.

However, Arshi and Srishti assume things in a different way. They have gone to Aniruddh’s house and have made a big issue of Aniruddh helping a girl like Jhanak. Aniruddh’s father has been livid and has promised to take serious action if Aniruddh is found to be guilty of helping the girl.

Arshi is upset at Aniruddh’s weird behaviour and wonders why he is not talking to her.

As assumed, Aniruddh will in the coming episode walk into the house with Jhanak. There will be huge repercussions to the same, with Aniruddh’s father and Srishti raising big objections to what Aniruddh did.

Amidst all this, Appu will find a friend in Jhanak and will assume that this is the gift that Ani had promised to get her.

Jhanak Ep 22 11th December Written Episode Update

Aniruddh and Jhanak reached Kolkata where Jhanak got nervous. Aniruddh promised to shield her from his family and Arshi’s family’s anger.

How will Anriddh shield Jhanak now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.