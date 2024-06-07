Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh saves Jhanak yet again; Arshi gets to know the truth

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) all ready for her wedding with Tejas (Rishi Kaushik). We saw Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) being the uninvited guest at the wedding, who has come to create problems for Tejas. Aniruddh tried his level best to convince Jhanak to speak the truth, and tell him whether she is marrying under some pressure.

The upcoming episode will see Jhanak finally giving up to the adamant pleas of Aniruddh, to tell the truth. She will reveal the truth in front of all present. She will tell all that she was forced by Tejas to marry him, failing which he threatened to kill Aniruddh. The police will be forced to take action against Tejas as Aniruddh will threaten to go to the higher authorities to get justice. Aniruddh will call for the marriage to be halted and for the police to give Jhanak adequate protection to write her exam.

Eventually, Aniruddh and Jhanak will leave the wedding venue hand in hand. Jhanak will thank Aniruddh for saving her yet again. Meanwhile, Arshi will get to know about the truth of Aniruddh stopping Jhanak’s wedding.

Jhanak Ep 199 6th June Written Episode Update

Aniruddh barged into the wedding venue of Jhanak and Tejas. He requested Jhanak to open up and tell him if she was being forced into the marriage.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.