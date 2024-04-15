Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh taunts Jhanak; Jhanak gets frustrated

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) readying herself for her wedding with Avinash. As we know, Srishti opened up on a truth before Aniruddh’s mother and Bipasha, that Avinash wants to get married immediately, and that he would not show his face during the wedding. Srishti will tell them that Avinash’s father died, and he wants to get married and go to his hometown the same night.

Bipasha and Srishti were happy that finally, Jhanak’s marriage was to happen and that she would go out of the Bose house.

The coming episode will see Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) continuing to upset Jhanak by talking ill about her thought process. Aniruddh will belittle Jhanak and tell her that she used him to get noticed. Aniruddh will repent for getting the opportunities for Jhanak as she wasted them and only decided to get married and settle down in life.

Jhanak will be frustrated with Aniruddh’s harsh talk towards her. She will tell him that he is crossing limits and he should worry only about Arshi and his wedding with her.

Jhanak Ep 146 14th April Written Episode Update

