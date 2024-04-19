Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh threatens Srishti; sides Jhanak

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) finally succeeding in stopping her wedding with Tejas. As we know, she had agreed to marry the person chosen by the Basu family, but the man turned out to be Tejas. And that is when she rebelled and said that she will not marry him. Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) supported Jhanak and ultimately, they stopped the wedding.

The upcoming drama will see the Basu family having another big fight over the future of Jhanak. Aniruddh will tell his family to allow her to stay in the same house, to which objections will increase. That will be when Aniruddh will propose to keep Jhanak in a rented apartment. Srishti will ask Aniruddh not to interfere in Jhanak’s affairs and stay away. Srishti will be about to slap Jhanak when Aniruddh will stop her.

To make matters worse, when Shrishti will get wild in her anger, Aniruddh will threaten Srishti that Jhanak could have lodged a police complaint against Srishti for forcing her to marry a person against her likes. Srishti and Arshi will get shocked when Aniruddh will choose to side with Jhanak.

Jhanak Ep 150 18th April Written Episode Update

Tejas got exposed and Jhanak’s wedding came to a halt. However, the Basus tried to force Jhanak into marrying Tejas. However, Aniruddh stopped it.

What will happen now?

