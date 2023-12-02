Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddha bids adieu to Jhanak

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) facing the biggest shock of her life, of her mother’s death. Urvashi, as we know, committed suicide and this has changed Jhanak’s life forever. Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) who was with Jhanak during the tragic phase, is worried for Jhanak’s future. As we know, Tejas has promised to admit Jhanak to a home where she can study and secure her future. Aniruddha has believed in it and is all set to send Jhanak to the centre.

The coming episode will see Aniruddha talking to Jhanak to give her bank details so that he can give her money for her future. However, Jhanak will refuse to take it. Aniruddha will sneakily keep some money in Jhanak’s purse so that it can help her. On the other hand, Srishti will be angry as Jhanak has lodged a police complaint against Bharat Mama and family. However, Arshi will think that they need to help Jhanak complete her studies and help her monetarily. She will leave for Mussoorie, as Aniruddha is involved and is with Jhanak.

Aniruddha will safely send Jhanak in the car that would have come to take her to the care centre. Aniruddha will promise to come and meet Jhanak before he would leave the place. Jhanak will also ask Aniruddha to send pictures of their wedding.

On the other hand, Tejas will open up on his plan to wed Jhanak. All of the plan to send Jhanak to the centre will be an eye wash. The reality will be that he will bring Jhanak to his house and will be ready to marry her.

Jhanak Ep 12 1st December Written Episode Update

Jhanak got the shock of her mother’s death. Urvashi committed suicide and this was a big blow to Jhanak. Aniruddha stood as a support for Jhanak in her lowest ebb of life.

Can Aniruddha save Jhanak?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.