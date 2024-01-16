Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddha stops Jhanak from taking a drastic step

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) trying to find the whereabouts of Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) after she left the Basu house without telling anyone. Jhanak did not want Aniruddha’s secret to come out, hence decided to get away from the family.

We saw how Jhanak bumped into Tejas and how he threatened her to come along with him to Kashmir.

The coming episode will see Jhanak going with Tejas and they going in a car to Kashmir. However, they will be stopped by Ani. Ani will tell the police that Jhanak is being driven away by the man, and that she is married. Tejas will try to tell the police that he is going to marry her, but Ani will tell the police that she is already married.

Situations will be so bad that Aniruddha will be forced to reveal the truth of their marriage in order to save Jhanak.

Jhanak Ep 56 15th January Written Episode Update

Jhanak was threatened by Tejas. She decided to go with him to Kashmir.

The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.