Jhanak Spoiler: Arshi curses Jhanak; Jhanak plans to move out soon

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) reaching a phase where he is determined to protect Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) at any cost, even if it means he has to rebel against his own family. We saw Aniruddh asking for quality time from Jhanak to celebrate his birthday. We saw both of them living life fullest in each other’s company.

We saw how the family reacted to Aniruddh going out with Jhanak. Arshi created a big ruckus, where she showed Jhanak her place. She questioned Jhanak’s intention when Jhanak pointed out that she never had any intention to hurt Arshi (Chandni Sharma). We saw Jhanak retorting to Arshi’s accusations by saying that she could have claimed to be Aniruddh’s wife when they were forcibly married. However, she did not do any such thing.

The upcoming episode will see the verbal argument between Jhanak and Arshi escalating, in which Arshi will be forced to ask the straight question of whether she loves Aniruddh. Jhanak’s confusing answers will yet again spin a web in which Arshi will see a deceit. She will curse Jhanak and will tell her that she has taken away Aniruddh from her, and she will see to it that Jhanak does not get Aniruddh at any cost.

Jhanak Ep 185 23rd May Written Episode Update

Aniruddh was questioned by his family while Arshi confronted Jhanak. Jhanak stood firm before Arshi’s questioning and told her that she had never taken advantage of the marriage that she was forced into with Aniruddh.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.