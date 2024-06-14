Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak breaks Aniruddh’s heart; wants freedom from him

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions has seen engaging drama with Arshi (Chandni Sharma) and Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) having a fight in which Aniruddh will blame Srishti for ruining Arshi’s life. Aniruddh ultimately promised Arshi that he would get back to Kolkata after Jhanak’s exams and marriage.

The upcoming episode will see Aniruddh and Jhanak heading for a major fight. Jhanak will feel that Aniruddh is crossing his limits and will want him to move out of her life so that he can be happy after getting married to Arshi. She will question Aniruddh over his behaviour towards her. She will ask him why he is with her when he needed to be home, taking care of his wedding preparations.

Jhanak will also say that she does not want Aniruddh at her room door often. All of Jhanak’s words will hurt Aniruddh. He will tell her that he will not come to her room anymore. At the exam venue, Jhanak will be very casual and close with Rahul and this will further hurt Aniruddh. Jhanak will tell Aniruddh that she will breathe free only if she gets freedom from Aniruddh.

Aniruddh will be shocked to hear this, and will promise not to interfere in her life anymore.

Jhanak Ep 206 13th June Written Episode Update

Arshi was shattered after the wedding with Aniruddh did not happen in the temple. Instead of consoling Arshi, Aniruddh fought with her over Jhanak, which angered Arshi.

What will happen next?

