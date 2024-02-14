Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak dons a nurse avatar to take care of Aniruddh

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) suffering a brutal accident and needing a surgery to rectify his neck bone. As we know, Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) went to a temple and got a sacred flower which she touched on an unconscious Aniruddh’s head. This made him respond to treatment. At the same time, since Arshi (Chandni Sharma) too went to the temple, the family believed that Aniruddh got better due to Arshi’s prayers.

The coming episode will see Chhoton finding a way for Jhanak to be with Aniruddh and take care of him. He convinced the head nurse to allow Jhanak to be with Aniruddh under a mask, as the nurse attending to Aniruddh.

Jhanak will enter Aniruddh’s room in the ICU. She will be troubled by the pain Aniruddh is undergoing. More than the pain, Aniruddh will be extremely hurt by Jhanak and the manner in which she insulted him. Jhanak will hide her sorrow and will take care of Aniruddh.

