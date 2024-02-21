Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak gets exposed

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) continuing her service as the attendant of Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) in the hospital. Aniruddh got discharged and Jhanak came home to serve him for a few more days. However, since she was under a mask, nobody in the Bose house recognized her. However, Apu Di recognized Jhanak and told the family that her voice resembled that of Jhanak.

We saw the Bose family readying for the Saraswati Puja at home. Bipasha (Patrali Chattopadhyay) saw Jhanak without the mask and was stunned. She wanted to expose her in front of all the family members.

The coming episode will focus on Bipasha coming out with the truth at the right time. The pandit will argue with Jhanak that she cannot offer her prayers to God with her mask on. However, Jhanak will refuse to take her mask off. That will be when Bipasha will forcibly remove the mask from Jhanak’s face, thus exposing her. The whole family will be shocked to see that Jhanak was with Aniruddh all the while. Aniruddh will be stunned.

Jhanak Ep 92 20th February Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

