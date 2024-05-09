Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak Gets Hurt While Dancing, Shristi Tries To Insult

Star Plus show Jhanak has seen major twists and turns in the past few episodes. As seen so far, Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) discusses the honeymoon plan with Arshi (Chandani) While Arshi insults Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) for wearing the saree that Aniruddha gave her.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Arshi’s father take Jhanak’s side and ask everyone to respect her presence. At the same time, Shristi asks Jhanak to dance at Arshi and Aniruddha’s Ashirwad ceremony. But Jhanak refuses. However, Shristi convinces her to dance. Jhanak starts to dance and impresses with her beautiful traditional moves, but she gets hurt while dancing because of the broken glass pieces on the floor.

Aniruddha notices Jhanak’s bleeding foot and gets concerned about her. He reveals that Jhanak is hurt and tries to care for her, but Arshi doubts Aniruddha and questions him. Later, when Jhanak gifts Arshi a ring, Shristi insults her and asks how she managed to buy it. But Jhanak very calmly reveals that she didn’t take money from anyone for this ring but earned it through her hard work. Seeing how Jhanak Aniruddha’s destiny will bring them together will be interesting.

Jhanak is a Star Plus show starring Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddha, and Chandani as Srishti.