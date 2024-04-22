Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak gets introduced to actor Aditya Kapoor; Aniruddh gets insecure

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) and Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) caring for each other, but not knowing why they are so concerned about the well-being of the other. We have always seen Aniruddh standing up for Jhanak during her tough times with his family. He looked for opportunities to get Jhanak more work so that her talent could become the talk of the town. He also told her that he wanted to see Jhanak as a popular celebrity and would admire her fame when he saw her.

The upcoming episode will see Aniruddh getting Jhanak yet another opportunity to do an ad shoot with a popular star. He will fight with his family to send Jhanak out for a three-day event.

Aditya Kapoor (Shahzad Shaikh), the celebrity will come to the Bose house to pick her up for the travel. Jhanak will get introduced to the big shot actor, and they will have a handshake. Aditya will have a playboy image and will immediately be smitten seeing Jhanak’s beauty. He will hold her hand for a few seconds, which will make Aniruddh insecure. Later, Aniruddh will also argue with Jhanak when she will give Aditya a lot of respect.

Jhanak Ep 153 21st April Written Episode Update

Jhanak got another prestigious ad campaign offer. Aniruddh wanted Jhanak to take it up and do well. However, the campaign required Jhanak to stay at an outdoor location with the unit for three days. Aniruddh was determined to get Jhanak convinced of it.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.