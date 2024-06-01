Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak gets kidnapped; Tejas’ men confiscate her mobile

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) boarding the train to Kolkata. On the other hand, Arshi (Chandni Sharma) trapped Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) and caught his lie. She exposed the truth to the entire family about Jhanak giving Aniruddh the ring. Aniruddh refused to take the ring away from his hand, while Arshi demanded him to do so.

The upcoming episode will see Jhanak getting down at Kolkata station and soon being taken under the custody of the police team. However, she will not be aware that the team has been sent by Tejas and not by Aniruddh. Jhanak will board the jeep thinking that she is in safe hands.

The team will be ordered by Tejas to take away the phone from Jhanak. The officer will tell her that it is not safe to have the same SIM and that he will change the SIM on her phone. Saying this, the officer will confiscate Jhanak’s phone.

Jhanak Ep 193 31st May Written Episode Update

Arshi showed all the proof related to Jhanak buying two rings and explained to the family that Aniruddh was wearing the ring given by Jhanak.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.