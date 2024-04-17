Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak halts her wedding; exposes the groom as Tejas

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak’s (Hiba Nawab) wedding happening shortly. Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) taunted Jhanak for being eager to get married and ignoring her talent and the opportunities got. Jhanak asked him to stay within a limit and not interfere in her matter.

At the wedding muhurat, big drama will ensue. Jhanak will be shocked when the groom will not show his face. Srishti will reason out that the groom had a mishap at home, owing to which he cannot show his face. Something will prompt Jhanak to demand the groom to show his face. She will halt the proceedings and will tell that she will not marry till the groom reveals his face.

Ultimately, when Srishti will try to stop her drama, Jhanak will take the big move of pulling the sehra from the groom’s face to see his face. She will be shocked to see Tejas behind the Sehra. She will tell all that this is the reason why she did not want the marriage to happen.

Jhanak Ep 148 16th April Written Episode Update

Jhanak fainted owing to weakness due to fasting. Aniruddh held her in his arms.

Will Aniruddh stop Jhanak’s forced marriage?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.