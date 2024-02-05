Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak humiliates Aniruddh

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) boarding the bus to Kashmir. However, she was shocked to see Tejas inside the bus. Tejas threatened to kill Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) and even had a gun. This fear of Aniruddh being attacked by Tejas lingered in Jhanak’s mind. When Aniruddh came to save her from Tejas, Jhanak was forced to stop Aniruddh’s actions.

The coming episode will see Jhanak refusing to go with Aniruddh. She will tell Aniruddh and the people present that she wishes to go with Tejas. She will go on to humiliate Aniruddh badly and will tell him that she hates him and does not want to stay or even see him. Jhanak’s reaction will shock Aniruddh and he will not be able to do anything to save Jhanak.

Jhanak will be sad that she has hurt Aniruddh’s feelings, but will be happy that he is safe.

Jhanak Ep 76 4th February Written Episode Update

Aniruddh chased down the bus in which Jhanak travelled. He stopped the bus and brought all the passengers down. He asked Jhanak to come along with him.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.