Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak ordered to take part in Sindoor Daan ritual

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) falling sick which has resulted in big drama. Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) took care of Jhanak and Arshi and the whole family did not like it. When Arshi questioned Jhanak about her secret, Jhanak opened up about her marriage, but did not let out her husband’s name. Arshi forced Jhanak to tell them about her husband, but she did not.

The coming drama will see the Basu family objecting to keeping a married woman like Jhanak in the house, especially when she does not appear to be married. This will lead to the ladies discussing the Sindoor Daan ritual which will have to be followed by Jhanak, where her husband will have to put Sindoor on her hairline.

Jhanak will be intimated of this ritual where they will want Jhanak’s husband to be present. Aniruddh will try to handle the problem, but will again be questioned by his own family for helping Jhanak by going out of his limits.

Jhanak Ep 44 3rd January Written Episode Update

Jhanak was questioned by Arshi about the big secret. Jhanak confided that she is married, but did not tell her husband’s name.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.