Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak saves Dadaji’s life

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with the Bose family being out of the house for a function. As we know, Dadaji got a chest pain and Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) who was alone, did not know what to do. She called Aniruddh’s (Krushal Ahuja) number more than once, but he avoided taking the call as he did not want to talk to Jhanak in front of Arshi.

The coming episode will see Jhanak being nervous as Dadaji will hold his chest in pain, and will be unable to breathe. He will also be perspiring a lot. Jhanak will take his medical file out and will call his doctor. The doctor will immediately tell Jhanak to get a medicine that can revive Dadaji. Jhanak will run to the medical shop to get the medicine. As soon as she will administer the medicine, Dadaji will feel better. The doctor will also arrive and will check Dadaji’s vitals. He will praise Jhanak’s timely help in saving a person’s life.

Jhanak Ep 100 28th February Written Episode Update

Jhanak was asked to stay at home and take care of Dadaji as the entire family was going out for a function.

Will the Bose family know about it?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.