Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak takes an overdose of sleeping pills

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) taking Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) to Guruji without the knowledge of anyone in the house. Aniruddh also fought with Guruji for Jhanak’s identity. Arshi (Chandni Sharma) was on the verge of finding out about Jhanak’s presence in Guruji’s abode, but that did not happen.

At home, both Aniruddh and Jhanak were questioned about the reason for Jhanak’s being out of the house. Aniruddh faced a myriad of questions coming from his own family where he sided with Jhanak.

The coming episode will see Aniruddh hit by a big blow when he will find out that Jhanak is unconscious. Jhanak will be dragged to the living room in a very abnormal state, to answer the questions posed by the family. Soon, the family will realize that she is unconscious with a froth coming out of her mouth.

Aniruddh will get shocked and will soon take her to the room. They will discover that Jhanak has consumed an overdose of sleeping pills and her life is at stake.

Aniruddh will rush her to the hospital and will blame himself for putting Jhanak in such a state.

Jhanak Ep 67 26th January Written Episode Update

Chhoton and Aniruddh were questioned by the family members about Jhanak being out of the house. They wanted to know the reason why Jhanak was out.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.