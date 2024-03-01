Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak’s noble deed gets noticed

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) fighting against all odds when she was alone, handling Dadaji when he fell sick. Dadaji could not breathe and had acute gastric problem that hurt his chest too. Jhanak tried contacting Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) but he cut the call thinking he could not talk to her in front of Arshi and family.

The coming episode will see Arshi getting to know about Jhanak calling Aniruddh. Bipasha and Arshi will make a big issue out of it and will reach home and question Jhanak about her call. Jhanak will be about to tell about Dadaji’s sickness, but she will not be allowed to do so. The family will throw allegations against Jhanak and will accuse her again.

Dadaji will clarify to his own family that Jhanak has been his saviour on the day. He will narrate about him feeling uneasy in his chest, and how Jhanak had no other number but Aniruddh’s with her. When she could not get in touch with Aniruddh, she called the doctor and took his assistance in treating him.

The doctor will also come to the Bose house and will sing praises of Jhanak’s quick action in saving Dadaji’s life.

Jhanak Ep 101 29th February Written Episode Update

Jhanak was worried when Dadaji fell unwell. She contacted the doctor and took timely action to save Dadaji.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.