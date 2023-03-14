Junooniyatt the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Jordan plans to humiliate Jahaan by inviting him to the stage. Meanwhile, when Jahaan cancels his performance, Ilahi expresses her support for Jahaan and decides to perform in his place. Later, Illahi’s family is surprised to see Jordan and Jahaan fighting because of Illahi. Later, Biji defames Illahi’s character and declares to conduct Illahi’s wedding with Ranjeet.

Now, in the coming episode, Bua calls Ranjeet to inform him that his wedding with Elahi would take place in two days. Meanwhile, Elahi is in her room, crying and missing her mother. She recalls the moment when Diljyot had left them. Amardeep tries to console his daughter but is shattered and helpless. Both father and daughter cry together on the floor.

Later, Dadi announces Elahi’s wedding to the neighborhood, while Jahaan and Jordan are shocked to hear the news. Amardeep is devastated and broken. Bua forcefully feeds Elahi with laddoo and taunts her. Later, Beeji offers alcohol to Amardeep, criticizing him for being an incompetent parent. Amardeep struggles to resist the temptation but fails. Later, Bua takes Elahi’s passport and tells her that she will move to Canada with Ranjeet after marriage.

What will happen next?

