Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi avoids meeting Jahaan

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Jordan (Gautam Vig) confronts Elahi (Neha Rana), taunting her about her return and demeaning her courage as a middle-class girl. However, to Jordan’s surprise, Elahi stands her ground and confidently hands him a set of papers, stating that she wants a divorce. Elahi’s unexpected decision leaves Jordan shocked and speechless. However, Jordan tears off the papers and refuses to divorce Elahi.

Elahi confronts Jordan about the house papers he possesses. Jordan reveals that her father had taken a loan of 10 lakhs against their house, which he subsequently paid off to secure the papers. Jordan lays out the ultimatum and mentions to Elahi that she has mere three days to gather 10 lakhs and regain ownership of their home, or else she must return to her family as a daughter-in-law. The revelation leaves Elahi in a state of shock and disbelief.

In the coming episode, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) attempts to meet Elahi, but she avoids him completely. Upon returning home, Elahi is disheartened by the dismal state of her house. Dada and Dadi are in distress, fearing a repetition of past events when Baljeet and Dolly left home. Elahi’s family is determined to prevent her from facing a similar fate. Elahi actively searches for job opportunities and visits Sultan’s office for a potential singing gig. Meanwhile, Jahaan confides in Inderjit that he intends to expose Maheep’s misdeeds before returning to the Mehta house with his parents.

Will Jahaan manage to expose Maheep?