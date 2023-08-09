ADVERTISEMENT
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi faces Jordan's harsh ultimatum

Jordan lays out the ultimatum and mentions to Elahi that she has mere three days to gather 10 lakhs and regain ownership of their home in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Aug,2023 12:29:58
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi faces Jordan's harsh ultimatum 841592

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Jordan slaps Elahi in front of everyone, leaving the audience stunned. The atmosphere turns tense, and Elahi is devastated and humiliated by the ordeal. Elahi and Jordan come home, wherein Jordan insults Elahi’s mother and father. This angers Elahi, and she leaves Jordan’s house along with her father, Amar.

Jordan confronts Elahi, taunting her about her return and demeaning her courage as a middle-class girl. However, to Jordan’s surprise, Elahi stands her ground and confidently hands him a set of papers, stating that she wants a divorce. Elahi’s unexpected decision leaves Jordan shocked and speechless. However, Jordan tears off the papers and refuses to divorce Elahi.

In the coming episode, Elahi confronts Jordan about her house papers he possesses. Jordan reveals that her father had taken a loan of 10 lakhs against their house, which he subsequently paid off to secure the papers. Jordan lays out the ultimatum and mentions to Elahi that she has mere three days to gather 10 lakhs and regain ownership of their home, or else she must return to her family as a daughter-in-law. The revelation leaves Elahi in a state of shock and disbelief.

Will Elahi manage to get 10 lakhs in three days?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News