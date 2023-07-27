ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi gets suspicious about Jahaan and Seerat’s relationship

Elahi hears Dadi's scream and rushes to the hospital with Dadaji. There, she unexpectedly meets Jahaan with Seerat and wonders about their relationship in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Jul,2023 13:39:36
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi gets suspicious about Jahaan and Seerat’s relationship 837910

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Elahi (Neha Rana) gets a call from a producer, who asks her to drop at the office. Jordan questions Elahi about her outing, but she lies, stating that she is heading shopping with Husna. However, at the office, Maheep witnesses Elahi and gets shocked. Maheep and Jordan (Gautam Vig) confront Elahi for lying about her meetings. Elahi takes a stand and questions if pursuing her dreams is wrong.

Husna sends Sultan’s concert video to Elahi, and with that, Elahi receives a message from a fan named Priyanka, who encourages her to sing. Later, Husna discovers that the producers rejected Elahi, and suspect Maheep’s involvement. An altercation occurs between Husna, Jordan, and Maheep, leaving Elahi without support. Elahi feels humiliated and upset by her friend’s treatment. On the other hand, the audience goes crazy for Sultan as his show becomes a massive hit. Jahaan and Seerat celebrate the success of their concert.

In the coming episode, as Elahi considers Husna’s idea of making videos for social media, she hears Dadi’s scream and rushes to the hospital with Dadaji. There, she unexpectedly meets Jahaan with Seerat and wonders about their relationship. Elahi confides in Dadaji about her feelings toward Jordan and her career. Meanwhile, Jahaan takes care of a sick Seerat, trying his best to make her happy. Maheep and Dadi insist Tina visit Babaji’s ashram, but she refuses. Guruji asks Tina to come to his room alone.

Why are Maheep and Dadi insisting Tina visit Babaji’s ashram?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Ekam gets into a dilemma with Harleen's return 837956
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Ekam gets into a dilemma with Harleen’s return
Har Har Mahadev Song Out: Watch Akshay Kumar's Lively Tandav 837899
Har Har Mahadev Song Out: Watch Akshay Kumar’s Lively Tandav
Exploring Bali with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: The journey from Uluwatu to Ubud Monkey Forest 837927
Exploring Bali with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: The journey from Uluwatu to Ubud Monkey Forest
Auto Draft 837923
Kriti Sanon and her path to being a leading lady in Indian Film Industry
Applause Entertainment Joins Hands with Director Vikramaditya Motwane 837918
Applause Entertainment Joins Hands with Acclaimed Director Vikramaditya Motwane for two ambitious projects
Double celebration for Shoaib Ibrahim Ayushi Khurana, Rachana Mistry and Iqbal khan as their show ‘Ajooni’ and ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ have completed one year, marking 300 episodes of their journey 837921
Double celebration for Shoaib Ibrahim Ayushi Khurana, Rachana Mistry and Iqbal khan as their show ‘Ajooni’ and ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ have completed one year, marking 300 episodes of their journey
Read Latest News