Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi gets suspicious about Jahaan and Seerat’s relationship

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Elahi (Neha Rana) gets a call from a producer, who asks her to drop at the office. Jordan questions Elahi about her outing, but she lies, stating that she is heading shopping with Husna. However, at the office, Maheep witnesses Elahi and gets shocked. Maheep and Jordan (Gautam Vig) confront Elahi for lying about her meetings. Elahi takes a stand and questions if pursuing her dreams is wrong.

Husna sends Sultan’s concert video to Elahi, and with that, Elahi receives a message from a fan named Priyanka, who encourages her to sing. Later, Husna discovers that the producers rejected Elahi, and suspect Maheep’s involvement. An altercation occurs between Husna, Jordan, and Maheep, leaving Elahi without support. Elahi feels humiliated and upset by her friend’s treatment. On the other hand, the audience goes crazy for Sultan as his show becomes a massive hit. Jahaan and Seerat celebrate the success of their concert.

In the coming episode, as Elahi considers Husna’s idea of making videos for social media, she hears Dadi’s scream and rushes to the hospital with Dadaji. There, she unexpectedly meets Jahaan with Seerat and wonders about their relationship. Elahi confides in Dadaji about her feelings toward Jordan and her career. Meanwhile, Jahaan takes care of a sick Seerat, trying his best to make her happy. Maheep and Dadi insist Tina visit Babaji’s ashram, but she refuses. Guruji asks Tina to come to his room alone.

Why are Maheep and Dadi insisting Tina visit Babaji’s ashram?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.