ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan brings back his parents to Mehta House

Jahaan fulfills his promise to his parents by successfully bringing them back to the Mehta House in the Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Aug,2023 15:16:39
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan brings back his parents to Mehta House 842188

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Elahi confronts Jordan (Gautam Vig) about the house papers he possesses. Jordan reveals that her father had taken a loan of 10 lakhs against their house, which he subsequently paid off to secure the papers. Jordan lays out the ultimatum and mentions to Elahi that she has mere three days to gather 10 lakhs and regain ownership of their home, or else she must return to her family as a daughter-in-law. The revelation leaves Elahi (Neha Rana) in a state of shock and disbelief.

Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) attempts to meet Elahi, but she avoids him completely. Upon returning home, Elahi is disheartened by the dismal state of her house. Dada and Dadi are in distress, fearing a repetition of past events when Baljeet and Dolly left home. Elahi’s family is determined to prevent her from facing a similar fate. Elahi actively searches for job opportunities and visits Sultan’s office for a potential singing gig. Meanwhile, Jahaan confides in Inderjit that he intends to expose Maheep’s misdeeds before returning to the Mehta house with his parents.

In the coming episode, Elahi sees Dolly in the hospital, where Jahaan has taken her for a checkup. Upon meeting her, Elahi realizes Dolly is in a coma and tries to ask Jahaan about it. Meanwhile, Elahi manages to gather funds through her efforts. Simultaneously, Jahaan fulfills his promise to his parents by successfully bringing them back to the Mehta House.

Will Elahi and Jahaan reunite?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi avoids meeting Jahaan 841903
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi avoids meeting Jahaan
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets scared; yells at Neerja 841674
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets scared; yells at Neerja
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Ravi longs to meet Pratiksha in hospital 841672
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Ravi longs to meet Pratiksha in hospital
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi faces Jordan's harsh ultimatum 841592
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi faces Jordan’s harsh ultimatum
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer goes missing 841366
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer goes missing
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (31 July – 5 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 841184
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (31 July – 5 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani roped in for web show Fuh Se Fantasy 2 842174
Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani roped in for web show Fuh Se Fantasy 2
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant gets arrested 842172
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant gets arrested
On India’s Best Dancer 3, Abhishek Bachchan reveals “For me, my Maa and Paa are my support system” 842168
On India’s Best Dancer 3, Abhishek Bachchan reveals “For me, my Maa and Paa are my support system”
Jacqueline Fernandez's chic beige mini co-ords set New York aglow 842137
Jacqueline Fernandez’s chic beige mini co-ords set New York aglow
Times when Hansika Motwani sirened glam in high-end couture 811402
Times when Hansika Motwani sirened glam in high-end couture
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti stops Karan and Preeta’s encounter 842104
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti stops Karan and Preeta’s encounter
Read Latest News