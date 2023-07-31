ADVERTISEMENT
Junooniyatt spoiler: OMG! Elahi ends her marriage with Jordan

Elahi refuses to tolerate any more mistreatment from Jordan. She takes a firm stand for her self-respect and declares the end of her marriage with Jordan in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 Jul,2023 12:45:47
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Maheep and Dadi insist Tina visit Babaji’s ashram, but she refuses. Guruji asks Tina to come to his room alone. Elahi arrives just in time to save Tina from Babaji’s grasp. The police arrest the whole gang of Babaji. However, Maheep scolds Elahi (Neha Rana), fearing the incident might affect their business. Jahaan prepares a room for his mother while Inder and Baljeet cross paths at the airport.

Jordan loses his temper and berates Elahi for singing with Sultan. Elahi stands up for herself, refusing to accept Jordan’s disrespectful behavior. However, Jordan’s anger improves, and he cruelly tells Elahi to shut up, dismissing her dreams and aspirations. Unable to bear the hurtful words, Elahi retaliates by shouting back at Jordan. In an appalling turn of events, Jordan’s anger escalates to violence as he slaps Elahi, leaving her shocked and devastated.

In the coming episode, Jordan’s ill behavior towards Elahi reaches a breaking point, leading to a shocking decision by Elahi. After enduring multiple instances of disrespect and a final act of aggression with a slap, Elahi refuses to tolerate any more mistreatment from Jordan. She takes a firm stand for her self-respect and declares the end of her marriage with Jordan.

How will Jordan react?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

