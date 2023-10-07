Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt update: Elahi gets shocked to find Jordan's true intentions

Jordan reveals that once Jahaan marries Sirat, he will teach a lesson to Elahi. The shocking revelation overheard by Elahi leaves her utterly stunned in Colors show Junooniyatt

Author: IWMBuzz
07 Oct,2023 14:00:14
Junooniyatt update: Elahi gets shocked to find Jordan's true intentions 859177

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jahaan thinks that everyone wants to harm Elahi so he forcefully makes Elahi sit in his car and takes her away to a cliff. Jahaan threatens Elahi at the cliff’s edge to reveal the truth. After Jahaan threatens Elahi at the cliff’s edge, she finally reveals the truth.

Furious, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) brings Elahi home and asks her to confess her truth to everyone but is shocked to see the surprise that Jordan (Gautam Vig) has planned for Elahi. He reveals about her first live show which makes Elahi (Neha Rana) emotional. Soon, Elahi changes her statement and scolds Jahaan for spreading the wrong news and humiliating her husband Jordan. Jahaan is shocked by Elahi’s reaction.

In the coming episode, Elahi’s world gets filled with hope and happiness as she believes in Jordan’s newfound honesty, thinking he is genuinely helping her achieve her dream of becoming a singer. She prepares to make a significant sacrifice for this trust. However, the cruel twist of fate arrives when Jordan confides in Maheep about his ulterior motives. He reveals that once Jahaan marries Sirat, he will teach a lesson to Elahi. The shocking revelation overheard by Elahi leaves her utterly stunned.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

