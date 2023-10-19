Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt update: Elahi granted divorce from Jordan

Elahi leaves the house, stating she doesn't want to be with either Jordan or Jahaan. The next day in court, Elahi gets the divorce from Jordan and heads to the railway station  in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 Oct,2023 16:14:44
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Elahi follows Jordan with Jahaan’s help, leading her to a location where Jordan is being blackmailed by a girl named Namrata. Diljyot asks her to bring Jahaan and Seerat closer and Elahi agrees reluctantly. Later, Elahi spots Namrata on the road and follows her to a den, where she finds Namrata speaking to Jordan and Maheep. She discovers that Jordan has a child with Namrata.

During the roka ceremony, Elahi devises a plan to expose Jordan. She secretly takes his phone, takes Namrata’s contact number, and promises to help her. Jordan realizes his phone is missing but is distracted by Jahaan, giving Elahi time to manage the situation. Elahi calls Namrata and vows to bring justice. At the roka ceremony, Jordan (Gautam Vig) enters on a dhol and pulls Elahi and asks her to sing despite her discomfort. During the ceremony, a sign from the goddess brings Elahi and Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) together as the dupatta flies and falls on them. Meanwhile, as Elahi (Neha Rana) waits for Namrata during the aarti, goons kidnap Namrata and her child.

In the coming episode, Elahi shocks everyone by slapping Jordan and exposes his truth about Namrata. Jordan tries to remove Namrata from the house, but Elahi brings divorce papers from Mata Rani’s idol, demanding her freedom. Namrata manipulates the situation, claiming Elahi and Jahaan planned to demean Jordan for a divorce. Maheep shows a photo of Elahi and Jahaan to everyone resulting in Jordan signing the divorce papers. Elahi leaves the house, stating she doesn’t want to be with either Jordan or Jahaan. The next day in court, Elahi gets the divorce from Jordan and heads to the railway station.

